Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo passes away due to COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo passed away on Friday after contracting COVID-19.

He was hospitalised on Saturday with COVID-19 complications, following a positive test result in late June.

After testing positive, the mayor urged the public to do all they could to minimise the spread of the virus.

“Joburg is officially in a third wave and residents are urged to take the necessary non-medical precautions. Wear masks, maintain social distance and limit movement in compliance with the regulations.”

He was appointed Joburg mayor in December 2019.

Previously, he has held various positions in the council, having served as the leader of the opposition in council from August 2016 and as the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance in the City of Johannesburg from 2011 to 2016.

He has also held the positions of leader of executive business in council and that of chairperson of the governance cluster.

Makhubo obtained a B.Com degree from Witwatersrand University and a Management Advancement Programme (MAP) with Wits Business School. He also held a Leadership in Local Government certificate with the University of Cape Town.

