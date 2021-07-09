Intern doctors finally placed in public hospitals

The department officials said they had successfully concluded consultations with National Treasury and provincial health departments over the funding of outstanding internship positions.

CAPE TOWN - The National Department of Health on Thursday said it had concluded the process of placing medical interns for the mid-year cycle intake.

Only around 46% of interns for the mandatory internship and community service training programme had been placed at accredited public hospitals at the start of the month.

Until Thursday, 155 medical graduates were still waiting to be allocated to a healthcare facility

The department officials said they had successfully concluded consultations with National Treasury and provincial health departments over the funding of outstanding internship positions.

The department's workforce management director Victor Khanyile said the medical graduates could get further details on the ICSP online system.

One doctor shared his excitement at finally being able to apply the skills he learned at university.

“I can’t explain right now, I am very excited, man. It's been a frustrating and worrisome time for me,” he said with excitement.

All 288 medical interns have now been placed to undergo further practical training before they can work independently.

