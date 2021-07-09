Former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma back in court on fraud charges

Sharma's one of several accused in a fraud case involving millions of rand, allegedly plundered from the Free State Agriculture Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein High Court will on Friday hear the bail appeal hearing of former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma.

He was denied bail in the Bloemfontein Regional Court last month on the basis that he's a flight risk.

Sharma is one of several accused in a fraud case involving millions of rand, allegedly plundered from the Free State Department of Agriculture.

“Sharma is among 16 other co-accused persons and/or companies that will stand in the dork for defrauding the Free State agriculture department in 2011 of R25 million,” the NPA'S Sindisiwe Seboka.

