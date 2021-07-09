Estcourt inmates not holding hunger strike over Zuma, says Justice Dept

The Justice and Correctional Services Department has dismissed social media reports that prisoners at the Estcourt Correctional Centre were staging a hunger strike in solidarity with fellow inmate, former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has been at the facility since police affected an arrest at his Nkandla home just before midnight on 7 July. He entered the facility just after 1am on Thursday.

He was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court and sentenced to 15 months direct imprisonment.

Old photos of prisoners in facilities that are not the one in Estcourt were circulated, purporting to be inmates jailed with Zuma.

This happened as various protests were being held in parts of KwaZulu-Natal as pro-Zuma protestors called for his release.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) would like to caution the media and members of the public about fake hunger strike reports at Estcourt Correctional facility," the department said.

"There is no disruption of service at Estcourt, and the centre remains calm."

