COVID-19: 460 more deaths and 22,910 new cases across SA

The Department of Health said over the past 24-hour reporting cycle the death toll continued its grim climb, now standing at 63,499.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is still under bombardment from the third wave of COVID 19, with 460 more deaths and 22,910 infections.

Government said it was trying to roll out its vaccine programme as quickly as possible, but so far just over four million vaccines have been administered.

A decision on whether to extend restrictions under level four of the lockdown is expected this weekend, with many anxiously waiting to hear if their businesses will be allowed to resume operations.

The basic education sector is also expected to get some clarity on the reopening of schools, with unions warning that many are unlikely to be ready for the planned return date - 19 July - given the high number of COVID-19 cases still being reported.