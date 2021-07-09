Court dismisses Magashule's bid to overturn his suspension

Magashule had turned to the courts to overturn his suspension from the ANC and uphold his own attempt at suspending party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has on Friday rejected Ace Magashule's challenge to his suspension as secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC).

The High Court said its judgment was unanimous that Magashule could not claim that the party’s step aside rule violated his rights under Section 17 of the Constitution.

The court has delivered its ruling on the suspended secretary general’s application in which he wanted it to find that his suspension was unlawful and unconstitutional, and to endorse his suspension letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Judge Jody Kollapen said: “We are satisfied for the reasons that we have given that the ANC constitution is consistent with that of the country and the decision to suspend Magashule was effected in terms of the ANC constitution, was precautionary in nature and complied with the law relevant to precautionary suspensions.”

The court outlined the events that led to Magashule’s suspension and his attempt to suspend president Ramaphosa including the March meeting that decided to give members implicated in corruption 30 days to step aside or be suspended.

In his court papers, Magashule said he was unlawfully suspended, and he wanted the court to find that the party’s step aside rule was unconstitutional.

He said the rule was punitive and didn't allow one the right to be heard a principle of natural justice.



But the court said he participated in the formation of the rule and the hearings of the integrity commission leading to his suspension.