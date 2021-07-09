Be prepared: Climate experts call on drought-hit EC to be ready for rain

Parts of the province have been crippled by a prolonged drought which has the region's biggest metro, Nelson Mandela Bay, facing an unprecedented water crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Climate experts are calling on Eastern Cape authorities to be ready for the rain.

University of Cape Town (UCT) climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston said that the province's weather system had changed over the years.

“The Eastern Cape is really struggling in the agricultural sector and most likely, with water. There is going to be a time when the Eastern Cape gets more water and projections show that the rain will come and when it comes, we have to be ready.”

