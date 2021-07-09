'A devastating blow for Joburg': Politicians remember late Mayor Makhubo

Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo died on Friday morning, almost a week after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 complications.

JOHANNESBURG – Government and political leaders have been mourning the death of Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo.

Makhubo tested positive for the virus late last month.

ActionSA president, former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba said: “I am shocked to hear of the passing of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo. In these difficult times, we are reminded of how fragile life can be. Our shared humility will always come before our politics. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues in the ANC.”

MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, Lebogang Maile, said that Makhubo's death was a huge blow for local government.

“Mayor Makhubo died at a time where the City of Johannesburg was accelerating service delivery in communities, especially in poor and working-class communities. We are saddened by Mayor Makhubo’s death. This is a low blow not only for Johannesburg but provincially.”

City of Joburg spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said that the news about Makhubo's death was devastating.

“The executive mayor acting and the Speaker of Council will, in due course, announce any further details on the passing of the executive mayor.”

