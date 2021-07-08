Zuma’s jailing a huge moment for democracy, say Mandela, Kathrada foundations

Former President Jacob Zuma was jailed on Wednesday night after being found guilty of contempt by the Constitutional Court last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The foundations of former Rivonia trialists Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada have both hailed Wednesday night’s developments around former President Jacob Zuma as a huge moment for constitutional democracy.

Zuma was jailed after being found guilty of contempt by the Constitutional Court last week.

He is to serve 15 months behind bars unless the apex court rules in his favour in his application for a recission on Monday.

Zuma failed to hand himself over to police on Sunday and was then taken into custody at the Estcourt Correctional Facility on Wednesday night.

The two foundations said that South Africa should celebrate that it was a country that did not allow impunity.

As those loyal to Zuma plan to meet outside the correctional facility where he is being kept, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, said that what had happened to Zuma sent a strong message to those who’d been taking resources from South Africans that their time was coming.



He also raised concern over those who’d been baying for blood in Zuma’s name: “And I’m hoping that those who have been calling out for war will now go back and rethink about what South Africa means to them because for all of us, South Africa should be bigger.”

Nishan Balton, CEO of struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada’s Foundation echoed his sentiments. He said the arrest of a former president was a necessary boost to crime fighting in a country where state capture had resulted in even more corruption such as the recent PPE and Digital Vibes scandals.

“That the law will come after all of those who are implicated and when found guilty, they are not going to be able to evade justice.”

Zuma is set to challenge his 15-month sentencing in the apex court on Monday.

