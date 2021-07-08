Zuma put through physical checks & is in isolation, says Correctional Services

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained to 702's Clement Manyathela why former President Jacob Zuma was being held at the Estcourt Correctional Centre and what assessments he has to undergo.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday night was taken in by police to begin his 15-month jail sentence, he is now a resident of the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed at 1:50 am on Thursday that Zuma had been admitted to start serving his sentence at the centre.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained to 702's Clement Manyathela why Zuma was being held at the Estcourt Correctional Centre and what assessments he has to undergo.

"He was admitted to Estcourt correctional service, we are currently busy with the assessments. The assessments include checking the physical and mental health of the inmate so that we can send him to an appropriate facility.

"Due to COVID-19, all facilities have isolation sites, newly admitted inmates must be kept in isolation for at least 14 days then once cleared, they are moved into the general population. The former president is currently in isolation," Nxumalo said.

SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo argued that the law enforcement did not act late in arresting Zuma.

He also commended the work of the police officers who were deployed at Nkandla for doing a great job in not escalating the matter leading to violence between them and the community members.

Listen to the audio below for more...

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.