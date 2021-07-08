WC transport dept officials, associations to meet after deadly taxi violence

On Wednesday, taxi-related shooting incidents occurred in Dunoon, Philippi East, Nyanga, Bellville and Ravensmead. According to the provincial department the violence was apparently between rival taxi association bodies, CATA and Codeta.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport is set to meet with taxi associations on Thursday after at least eight operators were killed and four others wounded.

On Wednesday, taxi-related shooting incidents occurred in Dunoon, Philippi East, Nyanga, Bellville and Ravensmead.

According to the provincial department, the violence was apparently between rival taxi association bodies, CATA and Codeta.

Police officers responded to incidents in various parts of Cape Town where taxi operators were hit either while behind the steering wheel or among commuters.

An emergency meeting was held with officials from the provincial transport and community safety departments, as well as the SAPS, to agree on an integrated government approach to restore calm.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said he convened another meeting for Thursday to discuss interventions with specific focus on violence associated with the fight for control over routes.

“My department and I will ensure that the safety of communities is at all times prioritised. I call on the South African Police Services and enforcement authorities to bring the murderers and perpetrators of this violence to book as soon as possible,” Mitchell said.

This year alone, there've been at least 71 taxi related murders in the province as well as 33 attempted murders.

