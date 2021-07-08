WATCH LIVE: Minister Lamola gives details of Zuma's arrest

The minister is addressing a briefing on Thursday at the Estcourt Correctional Centre where the former president has started serving his 15-month sentence.

JOHNNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is giving details about the correctional processes that are being followed now that Jacob Zuma is in jail.

Zuma was driven to the jail by convoy just before midnight, which was the deadline for police to arrest him.

