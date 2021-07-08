Kekana passed away last week at the age of 63 due to COVID-19 related complications.

JOHANNESBURG - The late legendary musician Steve Kekana funeral service is under way in his hometown in Zebediela near Polokwane.

Following news of his passing, the arts icon has been remembered and celebrated not only for his contribution to South Africa's music industry but also to academia.

WATCH LIVE: Legendary musician Steve Kekana's funeral service

