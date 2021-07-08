SAPS members across 8 provinces to get COVID-19 jabs from Wednesday

While provincial rollouts will start on Wednesday in eight provinces, Gauteng will be the last province to start its rollout on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The country’s men and women in blue will start queuing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 from Wednesday.

They’ll join thousands of their frontline counterparts and other eligible South Africans who have received their jabs.

The SAPS campaign was launched on Monday in Soweto with Minister Bheki Cele saying they were aiming to vaccinate over 180,000 police officers across the country.

As of Thursday, thousands of officers will head to 108 sites to be vaccinated. So far, over 2,000 officers have received the jab between two sites - Orlando Stadium in Soweto and the SAPS Tshwane Academy.

And, while provincial rollouts will start on Wednesday in eight provinces, Gauteng will be the last province to start its rollout on Friday.

“While vaccination is voluntary, the SAPS continues to encourage all members to get vaccinated in a bid to operate optimally in serving and protecting the people of South Africa," said the police's Athlenda Mathe.

Over 32,000 SAPS members have been infected with the virus and the number of deaths related to the virus has risen to 673.

WATCH: After 32k infections and 672 deaths, SA's police get their COVID-19 jabs

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.