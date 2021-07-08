SA sets new record of daily COVID vaccines administered

More than 15,000 people are currently hospitalised across the country as South Africa comes to grips with the highly infectious Delta variant and the massive third wave its driving.

JOHANNESBURG - Vaccinators across the country have managed to hit a new daily high in vaccinations, administering 182,000 jabs in the last 24-hour period.

But more than 21,000 people also tested positive; over half of those were in Gauteng.

There's another variant lurking in the wings dubbed Lambda, which first emerged in Peru.

Now scientists are looking very closely at the variant's genetic makeup, calling it a variant of interest.

“Basically, a variant of interest is one that we're watching closely. We've seen it kind of emerge somewhere in the world, and we're a bit worried about the mutations that are present in the genetic code. But we don't yet really know whether those mutations give that variant some property that we should be worried about," said infectious disease expert Dr Richard Lessells.

