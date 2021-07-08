Police nab abalone poachers in Eastern and Western Cape

The eight suspects were apprehended and taken to Cape Town harbor for processing.

CAPE TOWN - Police are celebrating a clutch of arrests of suspected Abalone poachers.

Cape Town officials arrested eight suspects on Wednesday while Eastern Cape Police nabbed two suspected poachers in St Francis Bay.

The illegal abalone trade costs the nations fiscus hundreds of millions of rand every year.

Officers spent much of Tuesday night patrolling the waters around Robben Island.

Their efforts paid off in the early hours of Wednesday when they came upon a vessel and stopped it. Inside was a group of people in diving gear along with bags of abalone.

The eight suspects were apprehended and taken to Cape Town harbor for processing.

The 920 shucked abalone with an estimated value of R845,000 was confiscated.

At the same time in St Francis bay in the Eastern Cape, residents alerted a private security company about suspicious people loading bags into a vehicle.

They were found to have been poaching abalone and when they saw police approaching them, the four suspects tried to flee. Two were successful and the other two were caught.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.