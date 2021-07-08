Mexico top court opens way to late-term abortion after rape

The top court declared unconstitutional an article of the penal code of the southern state of Chiapas that prevented the victim having an abortion.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - Mexico's Supreme Court opened the door on Wednesday to legal abortion after more than three months for rape victims, in a ruling in the case of a minor with cerebral palsy.

The top court declared unconstitutional an article of the penal code of the southern state of Chiapas that prevented the victim having an abortion.

The director of a public hospital in the city of Tapachula had refused to carry out the procedure because the minor was more than 90 days' pregnant, the court said.

The time limit "implies a total ignorance of human dignity" and women's rights, it said in a statement.

A district judge in Chiapas failed to take into account the victim's circumstances and the fact that she was a minor, the court ruled.

"The refusal of the health authority resulted in a series of serious violations of the human rights of the victim and her mother," it said, awarding them damages.

While the ruling only applies to the Chiapas case, it could set a precedent for other legal challenges involving rape victims depending on the circumstances, a judicial source told AFP.

Most of Mexico's 32 states impose time limits of 12 weeks or 90 days for abortion in cases of rape.

Only Mexico City and two other states in the conservative Latin American country allow legal abortion in cases other than rape.

