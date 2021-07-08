Magashule hails jailed Zuma as a hero during this 'stormy' period

Ace Magashule, who also has his own dark cloud hovering above his political career, said Jacob Zuma remained a hero even during his own difficult times.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said former President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to the police in high spirits.

Magashule, a staunch Zuma ally, has called on him to remain strong during what he calls this "stormy" period.

He is one the few ANC leaders who recently visited Zuma to show him support.

Magashule, who also has his own dark cloud hovering above his political career, said Zuma remained a hero even during his own difficult times. He encouraged those who stood by him not to feel hopeless.

“And we are highly motivated. In the struggle, you will never become like 'ugh shame'. In the struggle you remain focused,” he said.

Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it cant rain forever.



We soldier on https://t.co/O5rYy3dy91 Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) July 7, 2021

Zuma is the first president to be sentenced to jail in South Africa, and this is not the last of his legal battles.

He faces several other charges, including those of corruption stemming from his days as deputy president of the country.

His supporters have often argued that the former president has been targeted, threatening to spill the truth about the real state of play.

Magashule shares those sentiments and said one day, the truth would come out.

“I'm sure a lot of things will come out about our justice system. I think a lot of things are still going to come out, people still respect the courts,” Magashule said.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court will hear Zuma’s application for it to rescind the judgment it handed out the against him last week.

