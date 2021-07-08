Go

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 7 July 2021 are:

Lotto: 23, 26, 29, 32, 34, 39 B: 10

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 17, 21, 24, 37, 40 B: 41

Lotto Plus 2: 07, 10, 20, 21, 37, 44 B: 25

