Lotto Results: Wednesday, 7 July 2021
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 7 July 2021 are:
Lotto: 23, 26, 29, 32, 34, 39 B: 10
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 17, 21, 24, 37, 40 B: 41
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 10, 20, 21, 37, 44 B: 25
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (07/07/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 7, 2021
We have a jackpot winner of R13,676,947! pic.twitter.com/U3lScs5GLR
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (07/07/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 7, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/gA8WDmiZnj
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (07/07/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 7, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/L7PlNFjHco
