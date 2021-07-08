Lamola: Jacob Zuma in prison hospital, isolating for 14 days

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that former President Jacob Zuma would be assessed before a decision was made on how he would be incarcerated.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that former President Jacob Zuma was in the hospital section of the 512-bed Escourt Correctional Centre and he would be placed in isolation for the first 14 days in line with COVID-19 regulations.

Lamola on Thursday addressed the media outside the Escourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was taken into custody just before midnight.

ALSO READ:

- Jacob Zuma becomes SA's first democratic president to be arrested

- SA wakes up to strengthened democracy: Zuma's arrest welcomed

- Former President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to serve 15-month jail term

“The former president will be placed in isolation for 14 days. Furthermore, he will be assessed by our medical team in conjunction with the South African health ministry services and this will determine the decision of his incarceration. This assessment is done to determine the risks and needs of the offender,” Lamola said.

Lamola said that he would be assessed before a decision was made on how he would be incarcerated.

The minister added that Zuma would be eligible for parole when he served a quarter of his 15-month sentence: “In this case, there is no stipulation for the non-parole period. This effectively means that the former president will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence has been served.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.