Lamola: Zuma can apply for parole within 4 months, or medical parole at any time

Former President Jacob Zuma started serving his 15-month sentence at the Escourt Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal after he was taken into custody close to midnight on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that like all other inmates, former President Jacob Zuma had the right to apply for medical parole.

It's not clear whether he'll have a private cell but his health and security assessments will determine all of that.

It's not clear whether he’ll have a private cell but his health and security assessments will determine all of that.

The former president will be eligible for normal parole after serving a quarter of his 15-month sentence.

But Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that he could apply for medical parole at any time.

"Any offender can... I deal with medical paroles for lifers on a day-to-day basis and they do come from, in terms of recommendations, from the medical parole board."

The head of the Estcourt Correctional Facility is Mpumi Hadebe.

"Any offender can apply for medical parole and so we've got our medical board that does assessments to check if he qualifies according to stipulations. It's an independent board that assesses the situation of the applicant. He may apply and if he qualifies according to that body, then he may qualify."

Zuma underwent health assessments conducted by the Correctional Services Department and military health personnel.

They will determine the conditions for his incarceration.

The former president is currently in 14 days isolation, in line with COVID-19 regulations.

