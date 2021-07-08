Individuals threatening conflict over Zuma being jailed are misled - ANCVL

African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said that police handled thousands of Jacob Zuma’s supporters with restraint while remaining firm and consistent. He said that there was no appetite or room for conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - Individuals still threatening conflict over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma are misled and misdirected, says the African National Congress Veterans League (ANCVL).

The league’s president, Snuki Zikalala, has described Zuma’s arrest on Wednesday night as sad and avoidable. He said that there was no need to undermine the state capture commission of inquiry and the Constitutional Court.

Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt by the Constitutional Court.

Some of his supporters have threatened civil unrest should he be apprehended, with others insisting on demonstrating to show their disapproval now that he was behind bars.

The ANC itself has noted the development and called for calm.

Zikalala said that police handled thousands of Zuma’s supporters with restraint while remaining firm and consistent.

He said that there was no appetite or room for conflict.

"Those that are baying for blood, I think they are playing with fire. This won't happen in our country, we won't allow civil war in our country. The security cluster won't allow a civil war in the country. And those who are carrying illegal weapons, those illegal weapons will be taken away from them."

