IEC moves voter registration amid COVID-19 third wave

The registration drive will now be held on the weekend of 31 July and 1 August this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has on Wednesday moved the planned voter registration weekend out by two weeks because of the continuing onslaught of new COVID infections.

The registration drive will now be held on the weekend of 31 July and 1 August this year.

This is the latest possible date they can hold the voter registration and still make their deadlines for preparations for the poll.

“This decision has nothing to do with the date of the election in that regard. We are awaiting the results of the Moseneke inquiry, which is addressing the issue of whether a free and fair election will be possible within the prevailing COVID condition,” IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.