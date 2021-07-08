HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The obscene and overt racism of the Olympics

OPINION

Black elite athletes are unfortunately still being forced to operate under the rules of Western and white norms at the Olympic Games because of regulations that are hard to rationalise and cannot be separated from an overt racism after a century’s long fight to compete freely and independently.

Several decisions taken by the Olympic authorities serve as proof of this, and these are just a few examples.

The Olympics has officially banned the swim-cap brand Soul Caps - a swimming cap designed specifically to cater to the needs of black swimmers. The International Governing Board of Swimming rejected the application allowing for the use of these caps, saying they were extra large and didn’t follow the “natural form of the head”. One has to ask, what is the natural form of the head? And what is the natural form of hair? According to the Olympics, the answer is clear, and that is, any athlete who is not white, or who does not have African hair styled in braids, weaves, extensions or just naturally is cited as a deformity. What?

The Nigerian relay team suffered a blow and saw their dreams to participate in the Olympics come crashing down when World Athletics decided to disqualify the team after they secured their spot in the Olympic trials. The association has yet to release a statement on the exact reasons for the disqualification and has simply based their decision on what they believe are technical errors. Again, one has to ask, what are these simplistic errors that have been made post-qualifying for participation?

Gwen Berry holds the world record in the weight throw category, has competed in the 2016 Olympic Games and has thrown the hammer more than 255 feet, placing her at number six on the all-time list. But none of this matters in the face of the outrage and criticism Berry is fighting, because in previous competitions she has followed in the footsteps of Colin Kaepernick and refused to face the American flag and place her hand on her heart during the anthem in protest and to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Her own country is calling for the removal of Berry from the team. And she is only one of many who in recent years have become the targeted black body of coercive patriotism whereby national leaders and organisations indignantly demand that athletes show reverence for their country or suffer career-ending consequences. America, land of the free?

And last week another “land of the free” athlete, Sha’Carri Richardson, was suspended after testing positive for marijuana. The pushback from the community, other black athletes and anyone with a rational mind really has been audible, but not loud enough for USA Track and Field to change its mind and put the sprinter back on the Olympics roster… yet. It must be highlighted: the use of marijuana is not a real reason to suspend an athlete. It is not cited as a performance-enhancing drug and it is widely legal and widely used among many athletes and people of different races, yet here we are, offering up another black woman as a devastating example of discrimination and demonisation. As a result, Richardson will not compete in the relay or the 100m sprint.

Black athletes, especially black women athletes, have long been the subject of rumours. They constantly move with a target on their backs, their lives are policed, they are tested for steroids more than athletes of other races to discredit their talents and their excellence.

It seems that centuries later, even though black women have been forced to prove themselves over and over again, the black body will never escape the persistent racism that is systemically used to dismiss their performance and value.

The Olympics may protect their decisions under the guise that the banning and disqualifications are completely race-neutral, but it’s overtly obvious that the ones affected are the ones who do not conform to white ideals and these actions are simply the perpetual dehumanisation of black women in sports.

It’s 2021, when will the racist implications of who is and who isn’t punished reach the finish line? Once and for all.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.

