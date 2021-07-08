Gauteng govt scrambling for resource ahead of the Covid-19 peak

Makhura said they would deploy more resources to fight the pandemic, acknowledging the shortage of hospital beds was likely to be a problem for some time.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned that the province is close to the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Gauteng is the epicenter of the coronavirus, accounting for nearly 60% of the total daily new infections countywide.

Yesterday, members of the provincial executive were deployed to various areas across the province to encourage citizens to vaccinate.

“All the public and the private sector in Gauteng have got a huge load. But coordinating and working together will help us to know where we can transfer patients, where, where is the intervention. This includes also making oxygen available,” he said

