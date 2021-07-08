FUL: Jacob Zuma’s jailing a bright day for SA’s constitutional democracy

Freedom Under Law’s chief executive officer, Nicole Fritz, said that Jacob Zuma’s jailing to serve his 15-month sentence for contempt underlined the central principle of the Constitution, equality under the law.

CAPE TOWN - Freedom Under Law (FUL) on Thursday said that the jailing of a 79-year-old man was nothing to celebrate but that the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma meant that the country had passed its gravest test yet in maintaining its constitutional order.

Zuma is incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, where he is expected to spend at least 14 days in isolation, in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

Freedom Under Law’s chief executive officer, Nicole Fritz, said that it was a bright day for South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

“I don’t think anyone can celebrate the jailing of a 79-year-old man but I think what it represents is a signal moment and achievement in our constitutional order.”

Fritz said that the threats Zuma directed at the constitutional order were “of the gravest kind” and presented a serious test.

“His being taken into custody last night certainly at the last hour does mean that we passed that test and I think our constitutional order is stronger for that.”

Fritz said that Zuma’s jailing to serve his 15-month sentence for contempt underlined the central principle of the Constitution, equality under the law.

“Unequivocally, it is a good, bright day for South Africa’s constitutional order. We passed what has to be understood to have been one of the most severe, gravest tests that we could have faced, and that was passed.”

