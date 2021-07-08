Flood warning issued for Cape Town as another cold front hits
Heavy rains lashed parts of the Western Cape last week as two cold fronts hit.
CAPE TOWN - Yet another cold front has hit Cape Town on Thursday with disaster risk officials saying they would remain on high alert to respond to any incidents.
Thousands of residents in several communities including Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele, Strand and Hout Bay were affected by the inclement weather conditions.
“While the flooding is forecast to be shorter in duration than multiple days of inclement weather experienced last week, heavy rainfall over short periods could result in localised flooding,” said the City's Disaster Risk Management Department's Charlotte Powell.
Light snowfall is expected over the high ground of the Western Cape and the south-western high ground of the Northern Cape this evening (08 July 2021).SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2021
Another cold front is expected to make landfall between 13-14:00 this afternoon (08 July 2021) over the SW Cape. Strong to gale force winds are expected over parts of the Western Cape with heavy rain over the SW Cape. Check our timeline for the impact based warnings. pic.twitter.com/yEKBChaqWoSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2021
