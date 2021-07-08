Flood warning issued for Cape Town as another cold front hits

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Western Cape last week as two cold fronts hit.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another cold front has hit Cape Town on Thursday with disaster risk officials saying they would remain on high alert to respond to any incidents.

Thousands of residents in several communities including Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele, Strand and Hout Bay were affected by the inclement weather conditions.

“While the flooding is forecast to be shorter in duration than multiple days of inclement weather experienced last week, heavy rainfall over short periods could result in localised flooding,” said the City's Disaster Risk Management Department's Charlotte Powell.