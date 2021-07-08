Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith facing more charges linked to Bosasa corruption

On Thursday, court proceedings against Smith and former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi were postponed to September.

CAPE TOWN - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith faces more charges linked to alleged dodgy deals with Bosasa.

On Thursday, court proceedings against Smith and former Bosasa chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, were postponed to September.

The two have been charged with corruption, while Smith faces additional charges of fraud.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate's Sindisiwe Seboka said: “The NPA’s Investigative Directorate made an application under Section 157 of the Criminal Procedures Act to have the matter of the pair separated."

She explained why the request was submitted: “This comes in the wake of Agrizzi’s lawyer who submitted a medical report that Agrizzi is currently unfit momentarily to stand trial. Additionally, the ID notified the court on additional charges to be added against Smith in the same matter.”

