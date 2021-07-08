CT's disaster risk management on alert as city hit by strong winds, heavy rain

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre said that so far on Thursday, no major weather-related incidents had been reported.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster Risk officials are on high alert as strong winds and heavy rains are pummeling parts of the Western Cape on Thursday.

Yet another cold front made landfall earlier in the day.

Heavy rains lashed the province last week as two cold fronts hit.

Thousands of residents in several communities including Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele, Strand and Hout Bay were affected by the inclement weather conditions.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre said that so far on Thursday, no major weather-related incidents had been reported.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "The weather conditions in the Western Cape have taken a turn for the worse this afternoon as predicted by the South African weather services. Very strong gale force winds have started to set in across the southwestern parts of the province, particularly in the City of Cape Town and lots of rainfall within the metro as well."

A CapeTalk listener warned of strong winds on the N2 between Bot River and Caledon, which had caused their trailer to blow off the back of their car.

Styan has urged residents to practice caution, especially while using the province's roads.

"It's going to make conditions very difficult this afternoon, as well as this evening to very late this evening, so we want to urge people if they're travelling or driving around the province to be very careful, to drive slowly, to keep the headlights on, to be patient and to be aware that high-sided vehicles on the major routes are at risk of falling over as a result of the crosswinds in some areas."

