Criminal case opened after Zuma prison pictures prison leaked, says DCS

The pictures were shared on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said that it was appalled by leaked photos of former President Jacob Zuma being admitted to prison.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that the photos were taken by an official who had been assigned the duty for institutional filing purposes.

Nxumalo said that a criminal case had been opened: "The SD card was removed from the camera and it contained highly sensitive images and this matter is being investigated by both SAPS and DCS."

