Go

Criminal case opened after Zuma prison pictures leaked, says DCS

The pictures were shared on social media.

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma removes his eyeglasses as he addresses the media at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on 4 July 2021. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/AFP
FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma removes his eyeglasses as he addresses the media at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on 4 July 2021. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/AFP
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said that it was appalled by leaked photos of former President Jacob Zuma being admitted to prison.

The pictures have been shared on social media.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that the photos were taken by an official who had been assigned the duty for institutional filing purposes.

Nxumalo said that a criminal case had been opened: "The SD card was removed from the camera and it contained highly sensitive images and this matter is being investigated by both SAPS and DCS."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA