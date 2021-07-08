COVID-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA yet, says infectious disease expert

Some initial studies suggest that Lambda might be more infectious and might even be able to evade vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa comes to grips with a COVID-19 third wave and the highly infectious Delta variant, there's another coronavirus mutation lurking.

It's been dubbed Lambda and it first emerged in Peru and accounts for 80% of that country's cases.

Some initial studies suggest that Lambda might be more infectious and might even be able to evade vaccines.

However, infectious disease expert Dr Richard Lessels explained that Peru's high death rate could be due to other factors.

"When you look at the data, a lot of those deaths had occurred before this variant emerged and then a lot of the recent deaths have been due to the collapse of the health system, so it's not clear that the variant in itself has kind of caused a higher death rate in the population."

He said that at the moment, South Africa seems to have avoided the strain.

"We haven't detected it at all yet in South Africa, there have been some reports elsewhere in Africa but actually we're working with the teams trying to understand whether it's the Lambda variant. There's certainly no evidence that it's spreading widely on the African continent."

