Cata: Spike in deadly taxi violence in CT due to disputes around routes

At least eight operators were killed on Wednesday and four others were wounded in a series of taxi shootings across five neighbourhoods.

CAPE TOWN - Umbrella body the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) said that a deadly spike in conflict in Cape Town was linked to disputes around routes.

Cata's secretary-general Mandla Hermanus said: “At the core of the current conflict is the contestation of a route in Paarl, from Paarl to Bellville and Cata has been kicked out of there and have not been able to operate for almost a year now.”

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that law enforcement has been deployed to the worst-hit areas.

“We had an urgent transport priority committee, which included the South African Police Services and law enforcement agencies to assist with keeping with commuters safe at the various taxi ranks. We need to, as a collective, sit around the table and find a lasting solution.”

