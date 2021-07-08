Cata, Codeta to sign peace pledge after deadly CT taxi violence, says MEC

On Wednesday, eight taxi operators were killed and four were wounded in attacks across five suburbs.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has met with taxi associations a day after multiple shootings across Cape Town.

On Thursday, Mitchell and senior government officials held an urgent meeting with the National Taxi Council, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta).

Some minibus taxi services have ground to a halt because of Wednesday’s violence.

Mitchell said that Cata and Codeta had agreed to resume operations on Friday: "A pledge for peace that secures lives and livelihoods will be signed by both Cata and Codeta as a public acknowledgement of their commitment to peaceful engagements and to ensure a reliable transport system."

