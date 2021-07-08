Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated

He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison.

JOHANNESBURG - MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been arrested while talking to the SABC outside the Estcourt Prison where former President Jacob Zuma is incarcerated.

He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison.

An SABC journalist at the prison described the situation: "Sorry for the disruption viewers, we see that the police have taken Mr Niehaus away now and seem to be breaking up the supporters. Mr Niehaus has been taken away by the police."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.