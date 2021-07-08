Go

Carl Niehaus arrested outside Estcourt Prison where Jacob Zuma incarcerated

He was apparently violating COVID-19 regulations as Zuma supporters gathered outside the prison.

FILE: Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been arrested while talking to the SABC outside the Estcourt Prison where former President Jacob Zuma is incarcerated.

An SABC journalist at the prison described the situation: "Sorry for the disruption viewers, we see that the police have taken Mr Niehaus away now and seem to be breaking up the supporters. Mr Niehaus has been taken away by the police."

