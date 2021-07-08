Calls for NYDA board to be diverse and inclusive

Members of the subcommittee shortlisting seven members to fill vacancies on the NYDA board met on Wednesday. They also want board members to be evenly spread across all provinces.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has insisted on recommending more names to be considered for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board by President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure greater representation of people living with disabilities and women.

Members of the subcommittee shortlisting seven members to fill vacancies on the NYDA board met on Wednesday.

They also want board members to be evenly spread across all provinces.

The sub-committee on the filling of vacancies at the NYDA met again to further deliberate on the 40 shortlisted candidates it recently interviewed.

The sub-committee is made of members from the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities as well as the select committee on health and social services.

Chairperson Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said it would be better if the president chose from 17 candidates to ensure those living with disabilities and women were included.

The NYDA Board has seven vacancies after the term of previous board members expired in May last year. The final list will then be sent to President Ramaphosa for rubber stamping.

“This time the NYDA, you know, must be dominated by females unlike in the previous years whereby it was dominated by males. But remember, our wish is also that the NYDA be chaired by a female,” she said.

