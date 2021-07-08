Angelo Agrizzi and former ANC MP Vincent Smith due in court

In the indictment, the state claims several payments made through that firm's account were corruptly given and received as improper inducements to influence Smith to use his political influence to favour Bosasa.

CAPE TOWN - Ex-African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Vincent Smith and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi are expected back in court on Thursday on corruption charges.

They're due to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

Smith allegedly received money through his company Euroblitz 48 amounting to R800,000.

“The two have been charged with corruption while Smith faces an additional charge of fraud. The corruption charges are in relation to both his personal capacity as the sole director and shareholder of Euroblitz,” said the NPA'S Sindisiwe Seboka.

