ANC pledges allegiance to the rule of law in response to Zuma's arrest

African National Congress JOHANNESBURG - The party Jacob Zuma once lead has reacted to news of his arrest. In a short statement on Thursday morning, the African National Congress (ANC) said it noted the development and it reiterated its own unequivocal support for the country’s Constitution and rule of law. @MYANC statement on former President Jacob Zuma complying with the Constitutional Court Order. pic.twitter.com/sfpGDF6TJo African National Congress (@MYANC) July 8, 2021

The ANC has used this moment to call for calm amongst its members as it once again throws its weight behind the country’s principles of democracy.

In the statement, which is three paragraphs long, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe states the party’s position of supporting the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

Mabe falsely praises Zuma for complying with the law, the former president had until Sunday night to comply but chose not to and as a result, he was taken by convoy to the prison in Estcourt.

He describes Zuma’s arrest as a difficult period for the movement.

On Monday, the ANC’s national executive committee held a special meeting where it resolved to continue upholding rulings of the country’s courts.

The Inkatha Freedom Party has also noted Zuma’s incarceration and echoed the ANC’s own calls for calm and restraint among the former leader’s supporters.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “The IFP reiterates its call to former President Jacob Zuma to respect the ruling of the Constitutional Court, the rule of law and to allow justice to take its course.”

