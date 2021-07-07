Zuma supporters block police vehicle from entering Nkandla homestead A small group of people dressed in uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) uniform have blocked a police vehicle trying to make its way into former President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead. Jacob Zuma

MKMVA NKANDLA - A small group of people dressed in uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) uniforms has blocked a police vehicle trying to make its way into former President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead. According to a Constitutional Court order, Zuma is supposed to hand himself over to the authorities before midnight to start serving his 15-month sentence. This jail term was imposed after he refused to appear before the state capture commission and ignored the court's instructions to do so. #JacobZuma People wearing MKMVA regalia stand off with the police outside the former presidents homestead in Nkandla. : @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/TdGCkg8LIU EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2021

This week, Zuma approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to stay his arrest - a decision is expected on Friday.

Police have until midnight to arrest the former president after he failed to hand himself over on Sunday.

But his supporters here said that they would stop any attempts to cuff him.

"We cannot allow our president to be arrested by a man who is also from KwaZulu-Natal," one man said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit Zuma's KwaDakudunuse homestead on Wednesday afternoon.

The group gathered at Nkandla was far smaller than the throngs of people who descended here at the weekend, expressing their support for the former president.

