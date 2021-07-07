Go

Zuma lawyers approach ConCourt to suspend his arrest warrant

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during the recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 26 May 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma has now returned to the source of his current legal woes, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asking for a reprieve in the face of pending arrest.

Zondo is currently the acting Chief Justice in the Constitutional Court.

Zuma is facing 15 months behind bars after being sentenced by the apex court last week.

Police have until midnight to effect his arrest after he failed to hand himself in on Sunday.

The former president was found guilty of contempt for refusing a Constitutional Court order to return to the state capture commission of inquiry.

He has requested that the directive be moved until after his application for a rescission has been heard.

He is also awaiting a Pietermaritzburg High Court outcome for an interdict against his arrest.

