Zuma lawyers approach ConCourt to suspend his arrest warrant

Police have until midnight to effect his arrest after he failed to hand himself in on Sunday.

NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma has now returned to the source of his current legal woes, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asking for a reprieve in the face of pending arrest.

Zondo is currently the acting Chief Justice in the Constitutional Court.

Zuma is facing 15 months behind bars after being sentenced by the apex court last week.