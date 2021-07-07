Zuma lawyers approach ConCourt to suspend his arrest warrant
Police have until midnight to effect his arrest after he failed to hand himself in on Sunday.
NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma has now returned to the source of his current legal woes, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asking for a reprieve in the face of pending arrest.
Zondo is currently the acting Chief Justice in the Constitutional Court.
Zuma is facing 15 months behind bars after being sentenced by the apex court last week.
JUST IN: Former President #JacobZumas lawyers have approached the Constitutional Court, asking it to suspend his arrest warrant. They argue that it will prejudice him. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/XoQDzlDQ9zEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2021
The Foundation wishes to inform the Nation that a letter has been sent to the Constitutional Court to issue a directive prohibiting the execution of the Arrest Order pending the outcome of all legal processes.#WenzenuZumaJGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 7, 2021
The former president was found guilty of contempt for refusing a Constitutional Court order to return to the state capture commission of inquiry.
He has requested that the directive be moved until after his application for a rescission has been heard.
He is also awaiting a Pietermaritzburg High Court outcome for an interdict against his arrest.
