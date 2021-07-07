WCED moves to 60% of its COVID-19 vaccination target

So far, almost 34,000 educators and school staff members had received their vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has as of Wednesday achieved over 60% of its target of just over 55,000 vaccinations in the education sector.

Earlier on Wednesday, provincial Education Department head, Brent Walters, had his COVID-19 vaccination administered.

"I feel so fantastic after my vaccine, I'm so happy, it was a painless jab. I feel fantastic the way I was handled here at the site. I'm really excited for the sector, specifically education. The teachers are actually taking this vaccine and we can make our children safe."

