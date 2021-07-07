WC Transport MEC visits Khayelitsha taxi rank to encourage COVID-19 compliance

The visit formed part of Santaco Western Cape’s drive to distribute personal protective equipment to the taxi industry across the province.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has visited the Khayelitsha taxi rank to raise awareness and encourage compliance with COVID-19 alert level 4 regulations.

“It is the duty of the taxi driver to ensure that the passengers are safe, but also for the passengers to keep others safe. The intention is to also inform that together we ultimately flatten the curve,” MEC Mitchell said.

The South African National Taxi Council's Western Cape chairperson, Nazeem Abdurahman, said that their main aim was to help flatten the curve: “Government, from the first wave, have been very supportive in ensuring we flatten the curve by supplying us with PPEs and now we are also grateful that Distell is involved in supporting the industry that transports 70% of commuters daily.”

