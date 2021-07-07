Go

VIDEO: Zuma supporters outside Nkandla homestead after curfew

About 70 police vehicles are said to be on the way to Nkandla where Jacob Zuma was expected to be arrested on Wednesday.

A screengrab of a small group of people dressed in uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) uniforms blocking a police vehicle trying to make its way into former President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead on 7 July 2021.
JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma outside the entrance to his Nkandla homestead, after curfew hours. About 70 police vehicles are said to be on the way to Nkandla.

Zuma was expected to be arrested on Wednesday night after a scathing Constitutional Court judgment found him guilty of being in a contempt of a ruling that said he must appear and participate at the state capture commission. He was sentenced by the apex court to 15 months behind bars.

