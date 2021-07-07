Vaccine hesitancy remains a hurdle for SA's roll-out goals

The Health Department's Dr Nicholas Crisp said vaccine hesitancy differed across age groups and sectors that were eligible to be immunised.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department said while vaccine hesitancy remained a concern, it hoped to continue speeding up the pace of the rollout.

The country is now administering about 135,000 doses a day. Officials are, however, trying to reach the 200,000 mark soon and match the president's goal of 300,000 daily jabs by the end of August.

“The number of people who will not come to vaccinate could be as high as 30% in some sectors, it might be more than that, and in some sectors, it's definitely less than that,” he said.

He said they are mindful this would always be a challenge and gave the assurance they would never push people to do something they awee not comfortable with.

“What we do see is when community leaders are vaccinated in public, and when people see their friends being vaccinated and nothing happens to them, and they’re fine. And when they see their nearest and dearest being ill and sometimes dying, they often change their mind,” Dr Crisp said.

The vaccination process for the over 50 age group is under way and those in their forties will be inoculated as soon as the current demand decreases.

