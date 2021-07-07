Toddler killed, three boys wounded in separate Belhar shootings

A shooting broke out on the corners of Matroosberg Crescent and Drakenstein Street in extension 13 on Tuesday. According to reports, two boys aged 14 and 16 were shot and wounded there.

CAPE TOWN - There have been two shootings in Belhar, which have claimed the life of a three-year-old child and have left three boys aged 12, 14 and 16 wounded.

Police said the crimes happened in extension 13 on Tuesday and that no arrests had been made yet.

Detectives are investigating four attempted murder cases and one of murder related to Tuesday's shooting incidents.

Officers also found two men who'd been shot in their legs in another shooting in the same community on the same day.

A 28-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were wounded in the attack in Rustenburg Street. Another victim, a three-year-old girl was also wounded.

Sadly, she later died in hospital. At this stage, it's not clear if the two attacks were linked.

