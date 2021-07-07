Go

South Africa cancels Georgia Test after COVID-19 outbreak

The decision was anticipated after five players, head coach Jacques Nienaber, five other members of the management team and a masseuse contracted the virus this week.

Aphelele Fassi (R) made their first starts for the national team in an otherwise experienced starting 15 in a match that saw the Springboks beat Georgia 40-9on 2 July 2021. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - World champions South Africa have called off a Test against Georgia scheduled for Friday in Johannesburg after a coronavirus outbreak in the camp, SA Rugby said on Wednesday.

Georgia, who lost 40-9 last weekend in the first Test against the Springboks, have also been affected by COVID-19 with four players testing positive.

Timeline

