South Africa cancels Georgia Test after COVID-19 outbreak

The decision was anticipated after five players, head coach Jacques Nienaber, five other members of the management team and a masseuse contracted the virus this week.

JOHANNESBURG - World champions South Africa have called off a Test against Georgia scheduled for Friday in Johannesburg after a coronavirus outbreak in the camp, SA Rugby said on Wednesday.



Georgia, who lost 40-9 last weekend in the first Test against the Springboks, have also been affected by COVID-19 with four players testing positive.

