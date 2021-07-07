SAPS officials to meet in Lady Frere over attacks on the elderly

In the latest incident on Friday, a 71-year-old man was found stabbed to death, with his throat slit, in Zingqoloweni Village.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape top brass will be visiting Lady Frere on Wednesday in an effort to deal with the ongoing attacks and killings against the elderly.

What's called a 72-hour activation plan was subsequently launched but his killer is still on the loose.

In May, three women aged between 67 and 81 were found dead also in Zingqoloweni Village.

Last month in Tsomo, roughly two hours away from Lady Frere, two women aged 75 and 91 were robbed and then raped.

At the time, the 75-year-old managed to get away and seek help. The 91-year-old victim was found dead when police arrived and two suspects were subsequently apprehended.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said provincial authorities would be meeting in Lady Frere to find solutions.

“Management is meeting in order to hammer out a plan on how to deal with the situation. We're seeing a number of elderly people being targeted. It’s a matter of great concern to us as police officers,” he said.

