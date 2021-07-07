Restaurant association lobbies govt for a 'roadhouse' operation

Many argued that they cannot survive for much longer and with the COVID-19 infection rate continuing to surge, the president looks set to extend lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) is calling on government to support and approve the roadhouse concept under lockdown level 4.

The industry has once again been hit by a harsh lockdown having to sell take-aways only with no alcohol on sale.

READ MORE: Government can't put more pressure on restaurants over COVID, says association

Many argued that they cannot survive for much longer and with the COVID-19 infection rate continuing to surge, the president looks set to extend lockdown.

The food and beverage industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March last year, the industry has been forced to adapt as the lockdown regulations change in line with the infection rate.

RASA’s Wendy Alberts said the industry wanted to adopt “the roadhouse” concept and it wanted government to support it.

RASA has now approached several government departments seeking for approval with the clock ticking for many businesses.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.