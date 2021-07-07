Go

PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 6 July 2021:

PowerBall: 01, 16, 18, 26, 39 PB: 08

PowerBall Plus: 08, 09, 11, 39, 45 PB: 10

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

