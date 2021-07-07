PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 6 July 2021:

PowerBall: 01, 16, 18, 26, 39 PB: 08

PowerBall Plus: 08, 09, 11, 39, 45 PB: 10

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 06/07/21

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/mAYsjUHjPC #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 6, 2021

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.