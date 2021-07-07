Police must put Zuma in orange overalls by end of Wednesday - Ngcukaitobi

The state capture commission’s lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said a letter seeking clarity by Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is nonsensical.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has been told that police have a duty to ensure that former President Jacob Zuma is in orange overalls by end of Wednesday.

Zuma was found guilty of being in contempt of the Constitutional Court last week and he was sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

READ MORE: Zuma accused of attempting to use PMB High Court to help him break the law

He has since asked the justices of the apex court to reconsider their ruling through a rescission application, but this does not automatically stay his arrest.

Zuma has also turned to the High Court as he tries to stay out of prison.

The former president has asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to freeze his arrest warrant and jail term pending the outcome of his rescission application in the Constitutional Courts.

WATCH: 'Zuma is a repetitive lawbreaker' - Zondo Inquiry lawyers make case for JZ jail time

The state capture commission has opposed Zuma’s legal bid in the High Court, saying it did not have the power to overturn a committal by the Constitutional Court.

The commission’s lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said: “Since Sunday, Zuma has been in an ongoing breach of the present order, let alone the order for which he was already convicted of. But he has been in breach of the present order."

Ngcukaitobi, who referred to Zuma as recalcitrant and deliberately defiant, said a letter seeking clarity by Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was nonsensical.

The court has reserved judgment till Friday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.